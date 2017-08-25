Fights & Jealousy! The Truth Behind ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall & Fiancée Vanessa’s Split

Extreme jealousy drove apart Nick Viall and his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“It just wasn’t a good match. It’s true that she was really jealous of all the opportunities he had,” a source told Radar. “He was still getting attention, and she just wasn’t. She was also jealous of all the girls around him.”

The two had only been engaged for five months after a whirlwind on-camera courtship. And the source added Viall, 36, had doubts from the start.

“Nick always felt like he made the wrong choice,” the source added. “It’s harsh, but he shouldn’t have chosen anyone on The Bachelor.”

As for Grimaldi, the 29-year-old Canadian never grew accustomed to life in the U.S.

“With Vanessa, she hated Los Angeles. The only thing she liked was the weather!” the source said.

Her negative attitude toward Hollywood seems to have poisoned their love, especially during Viall’s time on Dancing With the Stars.

As Radar previously reported, she was labeled as a “nuisance” for constantly barging in on his rehearsals.

“He got Dancing With the Stars so she stayed, but was basically following him around for his career,” the source added. “They were looking for a place there, but she went back to Montreal. They were going back and forth.”

“Eventually, it just didn’t work.”

