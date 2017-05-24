Nick Viall Does Not Want His 15 Minutes To Run Out!

Kicked to the curb on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Bachelor” hunk Nick Viall

is desperate to get back on TV!

“He had been doing meetings in L.A. with agents and development people,

but no one seems to be interested,” a spy tattled to Radar.

“Historically, after being on the show you disappear and are soon forgotten about.

This will be no different for Nick.”

Nick has plans to make a living off his newfound fame by launching a grooming line for men —

but with his star dimming, partners are panicked about sales.