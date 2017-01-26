Phony Ellen Slammed! ‘Bachelor’ Alum Jason Mesnick Calls DeGeneres ‘Harsh’

Ellen DeGeneres‘ bad behavior has been exposed! Bachelor alumni Jason Mesnick — who famously wept during season 13 of the show and dumped Melissa Rycroft for runner-up Molly Malaney during the After the Final Rose special — has revealed behind-the-scenes secrets regarding his 2009 interview with the talk show host.

In an excerpt from his upcoming book, released on Huffington Post, the 40-year-old spoke out against DeGeneres, calling her “harsh” during his press tour following The Bachelor.

“I don’t know Ellen at all; I’ve been on her show a few times because of The Bachelor,” Mesnick wrote of their interview. “Ellen was kind of harsh, like Jimmy [Kimmel] said she would be, but I remember that between takes on commercials, she said something like, ‘I know how this show works. Don’t worry about it. I’m just kind of doing my thing.’ I thought, ‘Even her, right?’ So she had to lash into me based on TV stuff, but when the camera stops rolling she says, ‘Don’t worry, it’s all for TV.'”

“It was just one of those things where I thought, ‘Why can’t we have an honest conversation where the truth is the same when the cameras are rolling as when they’re not rolling?'” he added.

He isn’t the only one to rip into DeGeneres! Kathy Griffin has infamously dissed the Ellen as “mean” in recent months. But years prior to her epic slam, the comedienne, who guest starred on sitcom Ellen in the 90’s, slammed the talk show host as a nasty boss.

“She ran that room with an iron fist, and you could tell people were nervous around her. If she laughed, they laughed, and if she didn’t, nobody dared to,” Griffin wrote in her tell-all book, Official Book Club Selection.

Later, Mesnick, who welcomed daughter Riley with wife Malaney in 2013, expressed his regret that he didn’t stand up to ABC producers encouraging him to string Rycroft along, even after he changed his mind about the decision to give her the final rose.

“I never stood up to them,” he said. “I don’t know if I was afraid of the producers. You know, it’s not just one person. There’s a team of like a hundred people all saying the same thing — audio people, producers and directors, and people who are just serving you lunch — and they’re all on this team, and it’s like how can a hundred people be wrong? When I go back to it, I wish I would have stood my ground and never did anything that was against my morals or hurt anyone.”

