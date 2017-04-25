Deadly Car Crash: ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules ARRESTED For Leaving Scene

Bachelor star Chris Soules is in big, big trouble.

The farmer, who was known for his heart of gold, was arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly car crash in his native Iowa, KWWL reported this morning.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the 35-year-old rear-ended a tractor with his pick-up truck near Aurora on Monday night, prompting both vehicles to land in a ditch. One person died.

He was booked in a local jail, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Though there is no indication that Soules was intoxicated at the time of the incident, he has a long history of alcohol-related arrests.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported in 2014, the reality star was found guilty driving under the influence in 2006.

In 2001, he was found guilty of possessing alcohol underage twice, and driving with an open container of alcohol.

The following year, he was found guilty of fighting — and leaving the scene of an accident.

He found love with final rose winner Whitney Bischoff in 2015, but the couple split just months after he proposed on the ABC dating show.

Story developing…

