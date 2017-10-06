Axl Rose vs. Kurt Cobain in ‘Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds’: Watch

It was battle of the rock stars! This week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Famous Feud tonight at 9PM ET on Reelz covers the public trash talking between Guns N’ Roses lead vocalist Axl Rose and Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain.

While promoting Nirvana’s 1992 album Nevermind, Cobain went on record to Seconds proclaiming, “We’re not your typical Guns N’ Roses type of band that has absolutely nothing to say.” This immediately created a fringe between the two bands, because Axl had been a fan of the group.

The battle continued to boil when Kurt refused to join Axl on tour with his band. Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl recalled Kurt getting frustrated at the nonstop calls from Axl.

Later in 1992, Kurt seemed to have had enough of Kurt’s negativity towards him, and he made it in a very public way. On stage, he calls Kurt and his wife Courtney Love “a f*ckin’ junkie with a junkie wife.” He also referenced the widespread rumor that Kurt and Courtney’s son Frances Bean Cobain was born with birth defects due to their drug use. “If the baby’s born deformed, I think they both oughta go to prison – that’s my feeling.”

