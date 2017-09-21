Audrina Patridge Terrified Troubled Husband Will Kidnap Baby Daughter

Audrina Patridge is terrified her troubled estranged husband Corey Bohan will kidnap her baby daughter, and filed a request for child abduction prevention order order along with her divorce filing, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In the September 20 petition obtained by Radar, the 32-year-old mom said she feared Bohan, 35, would take 15-month-old Kirra Max to Los Angeles, San Diego, or even his native Australia.

“His entire family, other than myself and my daughter, resides in Australia,” she alleged in the filing, adding that he does not have strong ties to his current home in California.

READ THE SHOCKING COURT DOCUMENTS

“He works for Red Bull and travels internationally for that work. He is a professional athlete, and doesn’t have a regular job to go to on a daily basis.”

In other suspicious behavior, she claimed he “tried to hide” their marriage certificate and their daughter’s birth certificate.

“I discovered these documents in his suitcase and made copies,” she wrote.

PHOTOS: Christina El Moussa Attends Church With Daughter Solo After Tarek Files Joint Custody

He also has a history of domestic violence, she claimed.

Just one day after filing a temporary restraining order on September 18, Bohan “violated” the order by refusing to leave Patridge’s home, and calling her a “f***ing c**t, she claimed.” Police were allegedly called to the home.

She asked the court to order a bond of $50,000 if Cohan took the child without her permission, so she could use the large sum to bring her baby home.

Patridge also asked the court to force Bohan not to travel without her permission, and not to apply for passports or other “vital documents.”

PHOTOS: Cops Called To Paula Patton Home In Continuing Custody Fight With Robin Thicke

In the divorce filing, she requested full legal and physical custody of Kirra Max, with Bohan receiving vistiation every Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., and first and third Sunday of each month from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

As Radar previously reported, a rep for Patridge confirmed the divorce and restraining order to Radar this morning.

“Audrina’s number one priority is her daughter,” the spokesperson said.

For more details, keep reading Radar.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.