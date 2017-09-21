Audrina Patridge Claims ‘Violent’ Husband ‘Pushed’ Her While She Carried Daughter

Audrina Patridge has addressed those domestic violence allegations and claimed her troubled husband pushed her while she was carrying their 15-month-old daughter Kirra Max!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Patridge said that on August 16, Corey Bohan began following her around and cussing in anger after they had an argument.

“[He] pushed me back with her in my arms,” she said according to The Blast, he then started “punching and hitting himself on the head [and] punched a hole in our bedroom door.”

She claimed Bohan became so violent she had to cover her baby daughter’s “ears and eyes [but] she started crying and screaming.”

After pushing her, Bohan allegedly ran downstairs, grabbed a metal canister and threatened to “bash his head in.”

She ran to her parent’s house with Kirra and texted him the number for a suicide prevention hotline.

Patridge claimed Bohan had hinted at suicide before, as he would often get insanely jealous and paranoid when she was away for work.

“[He was] jealous I was out with other people, accused me of partying and cheating on him, and threatened to kill himself,” she said of an incident that allegedly happened in July.

In documents obtained by The Blast, Patridge accused Bohan of becoming “aggressive and obsessive” when she was away. She also claimed she was afraid he would “abduct” their daughter and take her to Australia, where his family lives.

As Radar exclusively revealed, Patridge filed for divorce from her husband this Wednesday after less than one year of marriage and obtained a restraining order against him after he was allegedly violent.

