Audrina & Troubled Husband Secretly Split 3 Months After Wedding

Audrina Patridge may have just pulled the plug on her tumultuous marriage, but the reality star secretly split from her troubled husband Corey Bohan just three months after their dream wedding, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In the temporary restraining order petition obtained by Radar, the 32-year-old mom of Kirra Max, 15 months, claimed her BMX racer husband, 35, fled their California home for his native Australia on February 25, 2017 to be with family and refused to return home for over a month. (The couple wed on November 5, 2016.)

“He stayed in Australia for weeks without telling me when he was returning home,” she claimed in the filing. “He would call and text me demands to talk with our daughter, accuse me of withholding her form him. He did not come home until March 26.”

She then explained why she believed he could potentially kidnap their daughter and take off for Australia.

“I am very concerned, especially since he has our daughter’s birth certificate, that he might obtained a passport for her and take her to Australia without my consent,” she said.

As Radar exclusively reported earlier today, the former Hills star filed a child abduction prevention order along with her divorce petition on September 20, two days after the restraining order.

As Radar previously reported, she also claimed in the documents that Bohan violently shoved her while she was holding their baby daughter in an August incedent.

Bohan “has become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous of my work and travel schedule,” she claimed in the petition. “His aggressive behavior usually escalates whenever I am paying attention to work obligations, rather than to him.”

On September 16, Bohan followed her to the stage of the O.C. Style Week at Fashion Island, where she was a beauty panel speaker.

“I was very embarrassed, told him I was working and couldn’t talk— there was a crowd watching— I had to get my microphone and speak. I walked away from him and he kept following me, asking where our daughter was, was she at my sister’s house, and saying he was going to go get her. I was shaking at this point,” she said.

She also recounted other incidents of verbal abuse, including a “personal attack” so vicious, Child Protective Services allegedly visited the home.

