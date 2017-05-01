Ashton Kutcher Plans ‘That ’70s Show’ Reunion 11 Years After Series Wrapped

Fans of “That ’70s Show” will have a new reason to light up — members of the cast are secretly planning a remake to the hit series! “ Ashton Kutcher loved working with Danny Masterson and Wilmer Valderrama on the Netflix show ‘The Ranch’ so much that they are putting ideas together for a ‘That ’70s Show’ reunion show,” an insider squealed. Mila Kunis will reportedly have a part, while Ashton is still trying to get Laura Prepon to sign on. Hopefully the chemistry between the cast of six will carry on with just five — Topher Grace has opted out.