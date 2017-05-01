Finally!

Ashton Kutcher Plans ‘That ’70s Show’ Reunion 11 Years After Series Wrapped

Find Out Who WON'T be joining the actor and his former costar wife, Mila Kunis.

By
Posted on
Ashton Kutcher Plans ‘That ’70s Show’ Reunion 11 Years After Series Wrapped

Fans of “That ’70s Show” will have a new reason to light up — members of the cast are secretly planning a remake to the hit series! “ Ashton Kutcher loved working with Danny Masterson and Wilmer Valderrama on the Netflix show ‘The Ranch’ so much that they are putting ideas together for a ‘That ’70s Show’ reunion show,” an insider squealed.  Mila Kunis will reportedly have a part, while Ashton is still trying to get Laura Prepon to sign on. Hopefully the chemistry between the cast of six will carry on with just five — Topher Grace has opted out.

Comments