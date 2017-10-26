Ashley Judd Forgives ‘Sick’ Harvey Weinstein Because He Is ‘Suffering’

Actress Ashley Judd, 49, has come forward to speak about Harvey Weinstein, 65, once again, but this time, she claims she’s forgiven him!

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Judd was one of the first A-listers to accuse the producer of sexual harassment in the workplace. She previously claimed that Weinstein tried to convince her to give him a massage while in a “business meeting” in his hotel room.

The producer filed a statement apologizing to his alleged victims for having caused them “pain” with his inappropriate actions. He even told E! News: “Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. I came of age in the ’60s and ’70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then.”

Later, hearing of Judd’s claims against him, Weinstein told The Daily Mail, “My feeling is I read her book about being abused as a child. Whatever Ashley wants to say about me, I’m going to be supportive. I need to earn her forgiveness. I thought we had a relationship at one time [and] the goal is to get that back. I salute her like everybody else does.”

“He might very well believe that,” Judd said during an interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America this Thursday.

Later, Weinstein claimed he had a “real problem” and needed to go to rehab to get help for his sickness.

To that, Judd said: “I believe that there is hope and help for everyone. It has to be the appropriate help, and there has to be a real profound understanding on the part of the sexual predator that they’re doing is wrong and criminal.”

She added that if he is in fact a rapist, however, “He absolutely should go to jail.”

As Radar reported, Rose McGowan, 44, among other women, accused Weinstein of having raped her in the past.

Concluded Judd: “What I would say to Harvey is, ‘I forgive you. I understand that you are sick and suffering, and there is help for a guy like you, too. And it’s entirely up to you to get that help.'”

Adding that she understood if people were surprised by her sudden compassion for Weinstein, Judd explained, “It’s just who I am. Frankly, it’s an easier way to roll through the world than the alternative.”

