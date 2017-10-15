Artie Lange Is Hospitalized In New Medical Emergency, Misses Gig

Artie Lange suffered a blood sugar problem that required emergency hospitalization on Saturday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As a result, the former Howard Stern sidekick didn’t show up for his comedy show at Akron, Ohio’s Goodyear Theater on Saturday night, a source told Radar.

And given Lange previously admitting his drug use to Radar, fans now fear for his life!

“Artie got ill before he was to board a private jet in Hoboken, New Jersey to travel to his gig,” the insider said.

“Lange’s fans were shocked when they got to the theater in Akron to see a sign posted outside that read, ‘Due To A Medical Emergency, Artie Lange Will Not Be Performing Tonight.’ ” The venue listed how fans could go about getting refunds.

Neither Lange’s assistant Dan Falato or his podcast partner on the The Artie And Anthony Show, Anthony Cumia, responded to requests for comment from Radar.

As Radar has previously reported, Lange, 50, cheated death in emergency surgery this July after performing in Chicago.

At the time, Lange admitted the medical crisis was due to his drug use via Twitter, writing, “After Chicago gig I collapsed. All the blow & H I’ve done for yrs blew hole in my nose & landed in my chest….”

The funnyman, who appeared on the Stern radio show for five years, shared a photo of himself in his hospital bed in July and also explained on Twitter, “It was infected. I was hours from checkin out. They ripped open my chest and got it all. I cheated the devil for the hundredth time.”

Now, Lange has missed a performance and his fans on Twitter are speculating why he didn’t make it, worrying about him overdosing.

A source told Radar, “I’m not shocked that Lange’s addictions have caught up with him recently.”

After Lange was caught bleeding from his nose in a shocking video, the comedian came clean to Radar about his current drug use.

“Sometimes I use. But not every day,” he told Radar in an exclusive interview last month. “I have to get to the point where I don’t have withdrawals.”

Before the Saturday, Oct. 14 hospitalization, Lange, the co-host of The Artie and Anthony Show podcast with Cumia on Compound Media, “had a hard time last week showing up on time and staying for the entire, two-hour broadcast. In an eight-day span, he completely missed one show and then disappeared for 45 minutes on another,” the source said.

Cumia, 56, has tried to keep up a good front, at one point opening the radio show saying, “It’s the Artie and Anthony show. But Artie’s not here. He had a doctor’s appointment.”

Insiders told Radar that they had seen Lange being led out of the Compound Media offices moments before the show began.

“He looked sick enough to be headed to get medical attention,” a source said.

When contacted, however, Cumia told Radar, “There was no 911 call, no overdose and Artie wasn’t hospitalized.”

The controversy continued on October 13, when Lange disappeared for a 45-minute stretch during what was billed as his “birthday show.” When he did return, he looked agitated and Cumia appeared clueless why he walked off the set.

“There’s definitely something bad going on,” an insider told Radar. “Artie is clearly not well, admittedly so. But I don’t think people would’ve subscribed knowing there would be Artie no-shows every now and then. They ought to put up a disclaimer.”

So far, Lange hasn’t tweeted about his latest health crisis.

