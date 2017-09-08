Is He Okay? Troubled Artie Lange Bleeds From Nose In Shocking New Video

In a shocking new video, Artie Lange was caught bleeding from his nose — just two months after he was rushed to the hospital for drug-related issues!

While on The Artie and Anthony podcast, comedian Rich Vos looked over at Lange and noticed blood coming down from his nose. Seemingly unsure of what to do, Vos attempted to discreetly call him out by signaling to Anthony Cumio.

Cumio tried to play it off, but can be seen nervously drumming his fingers and hesitating.

Aware he had been caught, Lange joked, “I snorted glass.”

“I didn’t say anything,” Vos responded.

“I saw you went like this, like you were in the sting or something,” Lange laughed, pointing to his nose.

A few more minutes into the show, Lange left the studio only to return looking worse for wear. He sniffed and rubbed his nose.

When contacted by RadarOnline.com for comment, Lange said: “My nose needs an operation. It’s been discussed on-air.”

In July, the 50-year-old Stern Show alum was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

“All the blow and [heroin] I’ve done for years blew hole in my nose and landed in my chest,” Lange tweeted.

But it seems his recovery is far from over.

During his first performance after his hospitalization, Lange revealed that he suffered an abscess next to his heart.

“The doctor told my Italian mother, ‘your son has an abscess right here next to his heart and it formed a reservoir. In the reservoir is a bunch of heroin and cocaine that formed a sludge — a sludge of heroin and cocaine. If you don’t get it out soon, he will be dead within a week.'”

Lange has battled depression and drug addiction for years. After his second suicide attempt in 2010, Stern let Lange go from his show so the comedian could focus on his recovery.

As Radar exclusively reported, Cumia brought on Lange to his podcast network, Compound Media, in hopes of creating a fresh new program. Their show debuted on September 4.

