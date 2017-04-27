Butt Pics & New Flicks! Ariel Winter Gets Down & Dirty In New Tell-All

It’s Ariel Winter like you’ve never seen (or heard) her before!

In an exclusive interview with Maxim, the actress dished on her latest film with Burt Reynolds, her booty-filled Instagram feed and fending off body shamer trolls with grace.

Happy birthday Burt ❤ Love you. Such an honor to know you and have worked with you. 💥 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:04pm PST

When it comes to sharing sexy pictures of herself, the Modern Family alum has no qualms with highlighting her hot bod.

“You know, I post photos of my butt and I have cleavage out on the Internet—who cares? Guys post their naked bodies and nobody says anything to them — a bunch of girls comment and are like, ‘This is amazing, you’re so hot!’ But if we do it, we’re like the sluts of the world,” she told the publication. “It’s super offensive. I make a point now to just post it. If I take a good picture of my butt, it’s gonna go on the Internet. And you can enjoy it, or don’t.”

Y'all there are stingrays in the water😯 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

Of course, with picture posting to millions of followers, there’s bound to be a lot of Instagram hate from trolls. But Winter doesn’t let it get to her anymore.

“I definitely used to feel a lot more anxious about what I posted and what people commented, and now I just really don’t care,” she said. “I struggled for so many years with people hating on what I’m doing, saying I should change the way I look, the way I dress. I tried to change for years and I hated the person I became—and hated that people were still just as negative. I realized the only person I should worry about pleasing is myself. I have this policy. If you don’t like what I post, don’t follow me. If you don’t like what I say, don’t read it.”

The booty's back in Cali☀️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

