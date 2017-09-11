Busted Bachelor! Arie Luyendyk Jr. Once Arrested On Dangerous Driving Charges

America’s next star of The Bachelor is anything but a sweetheart! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s shocking arrest before he stole hearts on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette.

Luyendyk, 35, was arrested on October 23, 2008 for driving while license is suspended, following too closely and unsafe lane change, a police report obtained from the Scottsdale Police Department read.

“The vehicle immediately changed lanes into the number one lane without signaling to the surrounding traffic,” the reporting officer wrote in the report. “The traffic in the number one lane had to brake in order to avoid colliding with the vehicle or other traffic because he didn’t leave enough room between himself and the traffic in the number one lane before merging.”

During the traffic stop, the officer discovered he was driving with a suspended license.

“I asked Luyendyk if he knew anything about his driver’s license being suspended,” the report read. “Luyendyk replied, ‘Yes I did, but I took care of it.’”

Luyendyk then handed him court paper work stating the suspension had been satisfied from the City of Scottsdale. But, it was still suspended because he had not reinstated his license with the Motor Vehicle Department.

When he couldn’t provide proof from the Motor Vehicle Department, he was placed under arrest.

He pled guilty to one count of driving while license suspended.

Luyendyk was chosen to be season 22’s star after appearing on the reality dating show in 2012.

In addition to his criminal record, he’s causing controversy with his dating history. Courtney Robertson, who won Ben Flajnik’s season, accused him of cheating on her.

The two began dating a week after her split from Flajnik. When she received backlash for moving on so fast, she ended their romance.

But when she changed her mind a day later and told him she would attend a concert with him, he told her it “wasn’t a good idea.”

“He’d flown in another girl to take to the show and because he just couldn’t help it Arie posted pictures of them,” she wrote. “He was dating this woman the entire time we were together. He’d often see both of us on the same day.”

