Pregnant Youtube Sensation April The Giraffe FINALLY Going Into Labor On Live Camera Feed!

The moment fans have been waiting for is here at last. April the giraffe is ready to give birth!

After months of anticipation, the 15-year-old giraffe is about to deliver at Animal Adventure Park. What’s more, the birth will be streamed live on the internet for all to see!

This latest pregnancy is April’s fourth. But who is the daddy? This time, it is a five-year-old bull giraffe named Oliver. This will be his first calf.

While the newborn baby giraffe is sure to be adorable, it certainly will not be tiny. The calf’s birth weight is expected to be around 150lbs!

