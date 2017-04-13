Swollen April The Giraffe ‘Out Of It’ During The Final Moments Of Her Pregnancy

April The Giraffe is about to give birth, and her handlers have revealed that they’ve been noticing huge changes in her physical appearance and behavior.

In an April 13th statement, Animal Adventure Park said, “[April] is ‘out of it’ were keepers comments this morning; noting distracted behavior versus her normal inquisitive, treat begging, self. Significant bulging of the belly also noted.”

The changes are apparent to viewers watching April’s livestream camera feed. The baby can be seen moving inside the giraffe’s belly!

Father-to-be Oliver, 3, has been keeping a close eye on his 15-year-old baby mama. This morning, the two were allowed some snuggle time inside the delivery room. Too cute!

