Apollo Nida Reunites With Fiancée After She Admits: ‘It Hasn’t Always Been Peachy’

Apollo Nida’s fiancée is celebrating her birthday behind bars. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s future wife visited her man while he continues to serve an eight-year prison sentence at Fort Dix Correctional Facility.

Sherien Almufti posted a new photo of the couple.

Bae all day, everyday!!! 😍❤️🤗 #freeap #loveyoutothemoonandback @apollonida03 A post shared by Sherien 👑💋💎 (@queensherien) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

“Bae all day, everyday,” she tweeted. “#Freeap #loveyoutothemoonandback.”

Although they were all smiles in the photo, is there trouble in paradise?

Almufti captioned a birthday meme, “God has blessed me with another year. I am so thankful for every single thing in my life. Although it hasn’t always been peachy, I wouldn’t trade it for the world! Thank you God for every mistake I have made and for every lesson I have learned. I am stronger today than I was yesterday!”

Nida proposed to the New Jersey real estate agent while serving an eight-year prison sentence for racketeering.

In February, Almufti exclusively told Radar that their relationship is “wonderful.”

The cryptic caption could have to do with her drama with Nida’s ex-wife Phaedra Parks.

In April, she slammed Parks for contesting their divorce.

“You have been misunderstood, judged and ridiculed but you never allowed it to bring you down,” Almufti captioned a photo of Nida. “The strength you have gives me life. You’re such an amazing person inside and out. One day the world will see that! In the meantime, stay prayed up, stay strong and keep pushing.”

She added, “Love you so much, can’t wait for the day we reunite, it’s going to be magical!”

