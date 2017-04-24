Apollo Nida’s Fiancée Defends Him After Ex Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Reunion Diss

While Apollo Nida is behind bars serving his 8-year prison sentence for fraud, his fiancée is coming to his defense against his ex-wife Phaedra Parks‘ jabs!

On part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Parks, 43, slammed Nida for contesting their divorce when she already paid him $100,000.

Sherien Almufti took to Instagram to defend her future husband’s character amid the claims.

“You have been misunderstood, judged and ridiculed but you never allowed it to bring you down,” Almufti captioned a photo of Nida. “The strength you have gives me life. You’re such an amazing person inside and out. One day the world will see that! In the meantime, stay prayed up, stay strong and keep pushing.”

She added, “Love you so much, can’t wait for the day we reunite, it’s going to be magical!”

As Radar readers know, Almufti has slammed Parks over social media in the past.

“Catching up on the #RHOA like wow!! So your s**t does stink after all. #TeamApolloandSherien.” Almufti captioned a photo of her watching the show in December.

She then called Parks a hypocrite over social media after she slammed co-star Kenya Moore for throwing her and Cynthia Bailey a divorce party.

“I’m appalled that they would think that the breakup of a family is the cause for celebration and with the host being the trifling woman who was texting my husband. Disgusting and disgraceful,” Parks said in a text to Porsha Williams.

Moore confronted Parks by saying, “You’ve said it so many times that you are in the best place that you have ever been in.”

Nida proposed to the New Jersey real estate agent while serving time at Fort Dix Correctional Facility.

