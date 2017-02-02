No Sweat! Antonio Sabato Jr. Undergoes Cutting Edge Armpit Procedure

Antonio Sabato, Jr. recently paid a visit to a top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon to undergo a cutting edge treatment that will permanently reduce underarm sweat, odor and hair growth — and RadarOnline.com has the video!

Dr. Sheila Nazarian treated Sabato, 44, using the miraDry procedure, which relies on microwave technology to reduce all those common armpit annoyances.

“Antonio did really well during his treatment,” Dr. Nazarian told Radar.

PHOTOS: Antonio Sabato, Jr.Male Plastic Surgery Disasters! 10 Photos Of Bruce Jenner, Sylvester Stallone & More Cosmetic Calamities!

“He was calm and felt very little discomfort. I think he will enjoy not having to wear deodorant anymore and not having to take his clothing to the dry-cleaners as often.”

“A lot of men and women complain about not being able to wear certain fabrics or colors due to the insecurity of having sweat stains,” noted the expert. “Others just don’t want to put chemical deodorants on their skin anymore .”

“Either way,” said Dr. Nazarian, “miraDry is an amazing procedure to improve quality of life and feel confident in any situation.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.