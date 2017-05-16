Shocking Divorce Filing: Antonio Sabato Jr.’s Ex Accuses Star Of Drug Abuse

Antonio Sabato Jr.‘s estranged wife Cheryl Marie Sabato claims the former Calvin Klein model struggled with prescription drug issues during their marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a new report in PEOPLE, in court documents filed by Sabato in response to Sabato Jr.’s recent divorce filing, the 45-year-old claims that the congressional candidate, also 45, confessed in February of last year that he “had been abusing prescription drugs following a car accident he had while driving with his daughter.”

Cheryl alleged that Sabtato Jr. also hid anti-anxiety meds benzodiazepine in an empty bottle of melatonin.

As Radar readers know, Sabato Jr. filed for divorce from Cheryl Sabato in December, citing irreconcilable differences, after five years of marriage.

Though Sabato Jr. purportedly attended three months of rehab last fall, Sabato claims he couldn’t stay clean.

In another shocking twist, Sabato alleged that her estranged husband told her in 2009 that he had “previously used ‘crystal meth’ for many years,” but cleaned up his act following the birth of their now 6-year-old daughter.

In the court filing, Sabato stated her fear that “Antonio may still be struggling with drugs,” arguing that “it would not be safe to leave our son with him over extended periods of time (including overnights).”

According to a filing on March 6, the couple previously agreed to a custody deal that specifically orders that Sabato Jr. “shall not take any unlawful drug and/or substance, or use any lawful drug not in accordance with valid doctor’s prescription, while a minor child is in his custody, care and control,” PEOPLE reports.

Meanwhile, Sabato Jr. announced his plans to run for U.S. congress on Monday.

