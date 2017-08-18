‘Sick’ Anthony Weiner Begs Judge For Stall In Underage Sexting Scandal

After pleading guilty in May, to sexting an underage girl, sleazy former congressman Anthony Weiner has begged a Manhattan federal judge to delay the sentencing on his case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to lawyer Arlo Devlin-Brown, Huma Abedin’s estranged husband requested that his September 8 sentencing date be pushed back to October 6 in order to provide his legal team with more time to prepare a sentencing recommendation for the judge “that best addresses the need for continuing treatment.”

While Weiner’s original crime could have landed him up to ten years in prison, he will likely face far less time, due to his plea.

As Radar previously reported, Weiner, 52, admitted to engaging “in obscene communications with this teenager,” via Skype. He would allegedly ask her to dress up in her school uniform and tell her all about his troubling rape fantasies.

“In late January 2016, I was contacted by and began exchanging online messages with a stranger who said that she was a high school student who I understood to be 15 years old,” he said.

Weiner then admitted to “sharing explicit images and encouraging her to engage in sexually explicit conduct, just as I had done and continued to do with adult women.”

Knowing the girl’s age, he “knew this was morally wrong as it was unlawful.”

Weiner accepted “full responsibility” for his conduct and later begged for forgiveness from everyone that he hurt.

“I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse. I apologize to everyone that I have hurt. I apologize to the teenage girl, whom I mistreated so badly. I am committed to making amends to those I have harmed,” he wrote. “Thank you.”

Abedin, a Political Staffer who was Hillary Clinton’s right-hand woman during her 2016 campaign for President, filed for divorce from Weiner in May, the same day he pleaded guilty for his crime. While she boasted in June about being “almost divorced” from her pervert hubby, the two have been spotted out and about with their son Zain, 5.

Their divorce however, is still very much on, and despite the stall in his case, Weiner is likely to spend many years behind bars for his sickening crime.

