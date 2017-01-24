Here Comes The Bride — Again! Annette & Warren To Renew Vows

Annette Bening is hoping to win a coveted Oscar next month for her movie 20th Century Women, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the actress is also preparing for another major event not long after.

Bening, 58, is planning to walk down the aisle again with the love of her life, 79-year-old Warren Beatty, in time for their 25th wedding anniversary, a source told Radar.

“There’s not a person in Hollywood who doesn’t marvel at this long marriage and the two want to renew their vows come March 12,” a source told Radar.

Not many expected the couple to last as long as they have, especially since “Warren was the world’s biggest playboy until Annette came along,” noted the source.

The vow renewal is expected to be a family affair with Beatty’s sister, actress Shirley MacLaine, “helping to organize” and host the event at her L.A. mansion.

While Bening and Beatty’s second marriage ceremony will already be a happy enough occasion, “if Annette gets another Oscar nod,” said the source, “it will be a double celebration!”

