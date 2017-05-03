Anna Wintour Caught Dancing At Met Gala — Demands Photos Be Deleted!

Going against Anna Wintour‘s no-photo rule at the Met Gala is a serious offense — and now it’s clear why!

The notorious “ice queen of fashion” was caught on camera having fun at this year’s Met Gala, but as soon as she caught wind of the snaps, she ordered them to be deleted!

According to Naughty Gossip, the Vogue Editor-in-Chief’s time in the spotlight took place as she danced happily to Katy Perry‘s “Teenage Dream.”

Of course, Wintour’s joyful moment was short lived.

“Once Anna was aware of the pictures and video, she demanded that it be removed,” sources told the publication.

In the past, Wintour has laid down the law on her no-photo policy, even icing out selfie queen Kim Kardashian on occasion. But that doesn’t stop stars from sneaking in a few snaps every year.

