Is It Kim? Vogue Editor Anna Wintour Reveals Met Gala’s Banned Celebrities

Legendary Vogue Editor Anna Wintour, 67, is finally coming clean about her celebrity blacklist, RadarOnline.com has learned. During a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with James Corden, 39, the fashion guru admitted there is one A-lister she would never invite back to her exclusive Met Gala.

“Donald Trump,” stated known-feminist Anna Wintour after Corden asked her who she’d exclude from the event. The editor’s answer surprised fans, who always thought she would ban Kim Kardashian, 37, if she had the chance.

As Radar readers know, Wintour previously bashed reality star Kim for taking selfies during her ritzy Met Gala.

PHOTOS: Kim’s Hellhole EXPOSED! Inside The Paris Apartment Where Kardashian Was Attacked

“Anna Wintour sent a very specific letter to Kim and Kanye letting them know that they are forbidden from taking any selfies on the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala,” a source said at the time.

Wintour also once famously stated she would never put the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on the cover of Vogue – a claim which she took back in 2015 after Kim’s wedding to Kanye West, 40.

HOTOS: Prince Kicks Kim Kardashian Out During Performance In Epic Diss: ‘Get Off The Stage!’

“I think if we just remain deeply tasteful and just put deeply tasteful people on the cover it would be a rather boring magazine,” the editor said when asked about the cover – suggesting the couple did not exactly epitomize her idea of class.

Are you surprised by Anna Wintour’s answer? Do you think that after so many years she’s finally let her feud with Kim Kardashian go? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.