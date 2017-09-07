Anna Nicole Smith’s Secret Lesbian Affair Exposed In Explosive New Tell-All

“She’s like a child. She’s never grown up, and she’s manipulative. Be careful.”

Anna Nicole Smith’s tragic life was cut short when the Playboy model died just five months after her own son, Daniel, passed away in her arms. RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively with her doctor who revealed the bombshell reason she and her son were estranged before their deaths: she had stolen his girlfriend and the two became lesbian lovers, claims the doc!

Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, who treated Anna Nicole for years, revealed the shocking affair in his new book Trust Me, I’m A Doctor – My Life Before, During and After Anna Nicole Smith, writing that she and her son were unusually estranged and he finally discovered the “explosive missing piece” in their fractured relationship.

“Apparently, Daniel met a girl that spring, began dating her, and introduced her to Anna,” he wrote about Daniel, noting that he had become his patient in July 1996.

“The girl fell in love with Anna, and the two of them had a brief sexual relationship,” Dr. Kapoor exclaimed. “It was downright Shakespearean.”

Less than two decades older than her son, Anna’s fling with the woman destroyed their relationship, Dr. Kapoor wrote.

“By the time Anna told me about it, she was trying to figure out how, or if, to tell Daniel. Daniel found out of course that his mother was sleeping with his girlfriend and he was understandably livid.”

Dr. Kapoor revealed in his book that pregnant Anna and her son were estranged, but he had been unaware of the mind-blowing reason.

“I noticed that Daniel seemed to be alone a lot, and even though he missed his mother he was making no effort to contact her. I didn’t understand it until I found out about this explosive “missing piece” in this tension between them,” he noted about the bombshell lesbian affair.

“He felt betrayed and stopped speaking to Anna, who decided that South Carolina might be lovely at that time of year and took off,” Dr. Kapoor wrote.

“Daniel was so distraught that Ray Martino [Anna’s former friend that Daniel was staying with] was afraid something might happen.”

Dr. Kapoor spoke with Radar on the phone about his relationship with the stunning Guess model and her family, saying that “it mattered very much to Daniel that his mother had an affair with his girlfriend.” He treated Daniel in the months leading up to his death, and said her son was crushed over the affair.

“That was why they were estranged. It destroyed their relationship.”

He explained how devastated Anna was when Daniel died, in her hospital bed in the Bahamas, three days after she had given birth to her baby girl.

“She couldn’t even speak. She just wailed and wailed when we spoke,” he said about Anna’s reaction to her son’s shocking death.

“It absolutely devastated her. It was her demise. She couldn’t come to terms with that at all. She just didn’t want to live in a place where she had to deal with her reality that her son was dead.”

Dr. Kapoor was charged with eight felonies in 2009, including unlawfully prescribing a controlled substances, obtaining fraudulent prescriptions and conspiring to furnish controlled substances. The court cleared him of all charges, finding that there was not significant evidence, unlawfully prescribing a controlled substance and obtaining fraudulent prescriptions. He was eventually cleared on all charges after the court found no significant evidence of wrongdoing.

His book, “Trust Me, I’m A Doctor – My Life Before, During and After Anna Nicole Smith”, hit shelves September 1, 2017.

