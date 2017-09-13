Anna Duggar Gives Birth To Fifth Child With Sex Addict Josh

Anna Duggar gave birth to baby number five just two years after her husband Josh Duggar’s vile sex scandal was made public, announcing the news on Tuesday.

“We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar,” the couple said about their newest addition.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s oldest child Josh was busted in a salacious cheating scandal, admitted he had a pornography addiction and sought help in a Christian based rehab. While Anna’s family begged her to leave the scoundrel, she faithfully stood by his side and revealed that she was expecting another baby in the spring of 2017.

The new baby weighed 9 lbs., 1 oz. and was 22 inches long.

PHOTOS: World’s Biggest Hypocrite! Cheater & Porn Addict Josh Duggar’s Craziest Quotes About ‘Family Values’ In 10 Clicks

“Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him. The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing,” the family blog news said.

When Josh’s sexual abuse of his younger sisters and a family friend became public 19 Kids and Counting was promptly canceled but the spin-off, Counting On, showcased Anna frequently. Josh had yet to return to the show.

“Josh is still in counseling after his rehab stay for sex addiction. He is going to a family pastor,” a source exclusively told Radar, adding that the 29-year-old was not receiving help from a licensed medical professional.

“We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us,” the blog post about their new baby said.

PHOTOS: Hypocrite! 10 Ways Josh Duggar Fooled The World – His Darkest Secrets Exposed

When they announced that Anna was expecting, the couple addressed the scandal, writing: “For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time.

As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

Their family already included four children – Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.