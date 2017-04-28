No Pitt-y Party! Angelina Jolie Throws Post-Brad Divorce Celebration

It’s Angelina Jolie’s party and she’ll laugh if she wants to! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the coldhearted actress is officially marking her entry into the single life by throwing herself a divorce celebration.

“Angie doesn’t want to call it a divorce party, so instead she calls it her ‘manumission,’” which the dictionary defines as “the act of freeing,” “and she’s banning all mention of Brad at it,” an insider told RadarOnline.com.

As Radar reported, Jolie, 42, has been going through a bitter divorce and custody battle with her ex, Brad Pitt, 53, since their split late last year.

Now, Jolie’s banished hubby will likely be nowhere near the most important event on her social calendar — because she’s throwing the shindig in England.

“She’s hosting it in London with her new posh circle of pals, including Baroness and British politician Arminka Helic,” noted the insider.

However, don’t expect to read about the party in the press.

“It will be super discreet,” insisted the source. “Angie doesn’t want this to get out when she and Brad are so close to finalizing their divorce.”

