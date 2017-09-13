Angelina Sucking Up To Brad’s Family As Nasty Custody Battle Explodes

Angelina Jolie is playing her cards right when it comes to gaining total control over her divorce, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, as a source claims the actress is wooing Brad Pitt’s family to try to get them on her side!

Now that Angelina has mended ties with her estranged father, Jon Voight, she is heading straight for the Pitts, as she battles through her dirty divorce from Brad.

“Angie’s relationship with Jane [Pitt] was actually going great guns before the separation; she was also quite close to his sister Lisa and brother Doug,” said a source. “When the split was announced they expected to spend more time with him but he’s not really bothered, except to loan his nieces and nephews his Santa Barbara beach home at weekends and public holidays.”

Added the insider: “Angie has ironically been in touch with them more than he has! She insists it’s for the kids’ sake and that she has no beef with her in-laws, but anyone can tell this is about image and control as much as anything.”

Jolie has previously bee accused of manipulating the media after her split from baby-daddy Brad, and as their custody battle explodes, she will need all the help she can get.

According to another source, Brad is “convinced the kids aren’t being taken care of properly by Angie!” While she previously tried to paint him as an “abusive” and uncaring father, it is her who is getting bashed over her children’s recent behavior. “That strategy completely blew up in her face,” added the source.

As Radar reported, the A-lister couple’s young daughter Vivienne recently got inured while under the care of one of Angelina’s “mannies.”

While she has been avoiding Brad and traveling with her kids all over the world, the insanity may have to come to an end now that the actor is taking legal action. “He’s ready to fight back with a vengeance,” said the source.

