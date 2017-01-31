‘The Bachelorette’s Andi Dorfman To Write Another Scathing Tell-All On Exes

After Andi Dorfman exposed her toxic relationships with Nick Viall and Josh Murray in her book It’s Not Okay, The Bachelorette star is back with another shocking tell-all!

Dorfman’s upcoming book Single State of Mind, which will be released with Gallery Books on January 30, 2018, will feature a collection of essays and adventures.

According to Us Weekly, the former Assistant District Attorney’s book will reveal her reaction to Murray proposing to ex-fiancée Amanda Stanton on Bachelor In Paradise. The tell-all will also discuss her move from Atlanta to New York City.

But will she expose more details on her infamous ex Viall? In It’s Not Okay, Dorfman, 29, explained how she sent him home after the fantasy suite because she had a “lady boner-killing, awkward sexual encounter” with him.

In the middle of sex, the current Bachelor asked, “Would you rather make love or f**k?” She wrote, “We’re finally doing the deed, I’m trying to make the scenario less embarrassing by leading him toward romance, and all he can ask is would I rather f**k or make love?”

When she replied, “Make love,” he answered, “Well, if I had four times, I’d like to f**k the first three times and make love the fourth.”

Dorfman also revealed her “abusive” relationship with her ex-fiancé Murray.

Dorfman claimed he often called her a “whore” and “b***h” if she would talk to other men or dress sexy.

“I had become a 27-year-old woman who walked on eggshells in her own home,” she wrote. “What they didn’t know is I was trapped with someone who, in my opinion, often behaved like an emotional abuser.”

She once told a friend, “If I show up dead, tell the cops he did it.”

