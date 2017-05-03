Revenge Tell-All! ‘Little People’s Amy Roloff Writing Book After Ex Matt’s Betrayal

After her ex-husband’s shocking betrayal, Amy Roloff will be getting the final word.

The Little People, Big World matriarch, 52, just told fans that she’s writing a book!

“A good day to write and write some more and more…. A book,” she posted on her personal Facebook. “Hmmm.”

“Words are powerful…Hopefully going to use them in a way that impacts others.”

PHOTOS: ‘Little People, Big World’s Jacob Roloff Quits Show, Exposes Family’s Reality Fakery!

Though the mother of four published a cookbook in 2012, and released a tome on family “lessons” alongside former husband Matt in 2008, she has yet to write her own tell-all.

Fans of her TLC reality show know she certainly will have a LOT to say.

As Radar previously reported, the star’s ex Matt, 55, has been flaunting his new romance with his personal assistant, Caryn Chandler, 49 — who was once Amy’s friend!

The divorcee was blindsided by the pairing, and later slammed the relationship as “hurtful.”

PHOTOS: Brain Surgery, Car Wrecks & Painkillers: Inside ‘Little People, Big World’s Scary Medical Crises

Despite the shock, Amy has moved on from the drama with real estate broke beau Chris Marek, 54.

Will you read Amy’s book? Sound off in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.