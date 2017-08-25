Outta Here! Amy Roloff & New Boyfriend Chris Skip Town Before Granddaughter’s Birth

Amy Roloff may not be around for her granddaughter’s birth, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal where the Little People, Big World star could be instead!

Amy, 52, and her new boyfriend Chris Marek, 55, are headed on a lengthy road trip throughout Oregon, Washington, and Canada — while Audrey Roloff, 26, is 38 weeks pregnant!

And we're off! Road trip. OR, WA, ID Alberta Canada. #loveroadtrips #secondact A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

“Audrey is due Sept. 1,” an insider told Radar. “Matt [Roloff] thinks it’s odd!”

Jeremy’s wife and mother’s feud began when Amy divorced Matt in 2016 and began dating again, as it went against Audrey’s Christian beliefs. Audrey later slammed the entire Roloff family in a scathing Facebook post that praised her husband, writing: “Thank you for being my biggest supporter and encourager of my dreams. Thank you for prioritizing me over work, guys night, your former family, your phone, and your dreams.”

Audrey seemingly made up with 27-year-old Jeremy’s family, and even watched the solar eclipse with them just last week.

Meanwhile, Jeremy’s twin brother Zach and sister-in-law Tori also skipped town — as they’re visiting her grandparents in LA.

