Model Behavior: America’s Got Catfights!

Two supermodels on one TV show might not be the best idea — just ask Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks on America’s Got Talent!

“Heidi is not really thrilled Tyra will be joining the show as the host,” a source said. “Heidi was super close to Nick Cannon and isn’t happy he’s being replaced by Tyra.”

Straight Shuter‘s Rob Shuter has all the latest gossip.

