‘American Idol’ Bosses Warn New Judge Katy Perry: Don’t Hog The Limelight!

Katy Perry has been told to play it cool when she makes her debut as a judge on American Idol.

The “Firework” singer is reportedly being paid $25 million by ABC for the gig, but that huge fee has reportedly come with some conditions attached.

A source revealed to RadarOnline.com: “They want a more modulated and thoughtful Katy. It’s not like they’re asking her to change her hairstyle or revise her style team, but they are asking her not to upstage the contestants the way some past judges, especially Mariah Carey, had the tendency to do.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Keep Their Heads Down On NYC Date

“They want the show to be disciplined and taken as seriously as the Oscars instead of taking on the circus atmosphere that has made The Voice such a big hit.”

One idea being floated is that the audience would see Perry, 32, judging the show in just her sweat pants or dressing gown.

This would show her in a more down-to-earth style as opposed to her often over the top “glam queen” image.

Perry – who has been linked to Orlando Bloom once again – is delighted to be back.

PHOTOS: Bad Blood! Insiders Say Katy Perry Blames Taylor Swift For Orlando’s Selena Hookup

After landing the judging spot on AI she said: “I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories.

“I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough — from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.