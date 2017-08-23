Broke Boyfriend! Amber Portwood’s New Man Over $8,000 In Debt

Amber Portwood has moved on from a deadbeat dad to a broke boyfriend! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom OG star’s boyfriend Andrew Glennon is over $8,000 in debt.

In court papers obtained from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder, collection service Sequoia Concepts INC. hit Glennon, 33, with a judgment for $8,969.08 on January 8, 2008.

READ THE COURT DOCS!

According to a clerk of court for the Registrar-Recorder’s Office, Glennon has yet to pay off the outstanding debt.

Earlier this month, Radar obtained exclusive video of Portwood, 27, making out with a mystery man at an Indianapolis, Indiana marina.

An eyewitness told Radar that they were filming for Teen Mom OG.

PHOTOS: Amber Portwood Before She Was Famous: Adorable Childhood Photos

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed the two met while Portwood was in Los Angeles to film Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition with her ex-fiancé Matt Baier.

An insider told Radar of their romance, “Andrew worked in production on the show, and spent a lot of time with Amber. He worked on all her confessional scenes. Andrew quickly developed feelings for Amber, and made the first move.”

The couple didn’t begin dating until Baier, 46, left the house after an explosive fight and moved to Las Vegas.

“Amber says there was no cheating,” the source said. “Her and Matt had already broken up.”

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs, Debt & Secret Children: Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt Baier’s 11 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals

Baier has a history of financial issues as well, as he was accused of having at least nine children with seven different women.

Five of the women sued Baier for overdue child support payments in an Indiana court. The cases were later dismissed.

Do you think Glennon is an upgrade from Baier? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.