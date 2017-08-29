Amber Portwood & New Boyfriend Strip Down During Sexy Date Night

Amber Portwood is spending her nights getting hot and heavy with her new boyfriend! The Teen Mom OG star posted a steamy video with boyfriend Andrew Glennon days after they made their first red carpet appearance.

Portwood, 27, posted a video on her Snapchat and Instagram of her and her boyfriend getting cozy in front of a fire.

Glennon is lying on the floor in a white robe with his legs exposed while writing on a piece of paper.

Portwood then posted a photo of herself in a robe with her bare legs on full display.

The steamy video comes two days after Portwood and Glennon made their red carpet debut at the MTV Music Awards on August 27.

RadarOnline.com broke the news that Portwood is in a new relationship when they were caught on camera holding each other and kissing on a marina in Indianapolis on August 7.

It was later revealed that the mystery man is Glennon, who she met while filming Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition. She joined the reality show to save her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Baier, but they split when filming ended.

“Andrew worked in production on the show, and spent a lot of time with Amber,” a source told Radar. “He worked on all her confessional scenes. Andrew quickly developed feelings for Amber, and made the first move.”

The couple has moved fast, as he already met her daughter Leah with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley. The 8-year-old was in the background of a photo Glennon posted on Instagram.

Although the couple appears to be happy, should she be worried about his past?

In court papers obtained from Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder, collection service Sequoia Concepts INC. hit Glennon, 33, with a judgment for $8,969.08 on January 8, 2008.

According to a clerk of court for the Registrar-Recorder’s Office, Glennon has yet to pay off the outstanding debt.

