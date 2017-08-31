Strikes Again! Amber’s Boyfriend ‘Harassed’ Ex In SECOND Chilling Restraining Order

Amber Portwood is dating a dream man, but he has a history of turning into a nightmare! RadarOnline.com revealed Andrew Glennon was hit with a restraining order for stalking an ex-girlfriend in 2013. Now, Radar can exclusively reveal that another ex slapped him with a second protective order against him — and the Teen Mom OG star’s new boyfriend is telling his side of the story exclusively to Radar!

In court documents obtained from the Superior Court of California, Glennon’s ex-girlfriend filed a domestic violence restraining order against him on April 23, 2015.

READ THE TERRIFYING RESTRAINING ORDER!

The ex-girlfriend, who Radar is respecting the privacy of, asked that Glennon, 33, stay 500 feet away from her at her home job and school. She also requested that her father, stepmother and brother be protected under the order.

Glennon’s ex explained in the court documents that they dated from November 2014 to January 8, 2015.

“Since breaking up with him, I have received hundreds of emails, phone calls, text messages and Facebook messages from him harassing me,” she wrote. “He has shown up at my work, home and the bus stops I take to and from work as well.”

She claimed he waited outside her job waiting for her to leave. She even moved to avoid him.

PHOTOS: So Cruel! ‘Teen Mom’s Matt Baier SLAMS Fiancée Amber Portwood’s BFF Kailyn Lowry On Twitter

“He has threatened me verbally and I believe yesterday he sent an anonymous letter to my boss and coworkers to deliberately trying to smear me,” she wrote. “He has contacted my family and my friends in order to try and find out about me.”

She continued, “I am scared for my safety and I am scared of him.”

A temporary restraining order against Glennon was issued on May 14, 2015.

The restraining order was dissolved and the case was dismissed on June 4, 2015 when neither appeared in court.

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs, Debt & Secret Children: Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt Baier’s 11 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals

Glennon claimed exclusively to Radar that he was unaware that she filed a protective order against him.

As for the letter, Glennon allegeed that he witnessed potentially abusive behavior by his ex-girlfriend that forced him to reach out to her employers.

“I felt it necessary, her being a teacher, to let her employers know what type of person they have working for them,” he told Radar. “She was one of the most poisonous relationships I’ve ever had. I’ve learned from those relationships and all those hard experiences have helped shape me to the man I am now.”

He explained that he has been single for two years in an effort to better himself.

PHOTOS: Amber Portwood Before She Was Famous: Adorable Childhood Photos

“I wanted to enter the next relationship with nothing but purity,” he said. “I have three sisters and would never consider stalking nor harassing any women. In hindsight, I should have contested the first one (didn’t know about the second), but if that is what she wanted, then that is what I go through with. We still talk to this day.”

On October 30, 2013 his ex-girlfriend of three years filed an order of protection against him, requesting he stay at least 100 yards from her and her dog.

“I broke up with him and he was very upset,” she wrote. “[He] hid my keys as I had to leave out of fear. The next day he wouldn’t leave [my] apartment until my dad threatened to call the police.”

She changed her locks and moved his stuff out of the apartment, but his behavior only escalated.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Reveals Her New Home

“In May, he showed up uninvited and after I asked him to leave he secretly let the air out of my tire till it was flat,” she wrote. “On my birthday, [he] showed up at my work under a false name delivering flowers. Security at my work turned him away.”

She then accused him of “calling, texting, emailing obsessively and emailing threatening statements.”

She also claimed that he hacked her iTunes account and installed Find My iPhone, which is a GPS tracker, on her phone.

In Glennon’s response to the protection order, he agreed to the conditions she requested.

PHOTOS: No More Feuding! ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood & Fiance Matt Baier Visit Her Ex Gary Shirley’s New Baby, Bring Gifts

“I lived with [her] for three years, we had a falling out,” he explained in the court docs. “I tried to get her back via flowers and cards. I didn’t hear back from her and was served with an order to appear here. I am determined to fulfill all requests made by [her] and this court. I have moved on and have buried myself in my work.”

Her request for a domestic violence restraining order was granted for a period of three years. It expired on October 30, 2016.

Radar revealed exclusive video of Portwood holding and kissing Glennon on a marina in Indianapolis on August 7.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Flashes Engagement Ring While Out With Fiancé In NYC

Portwood met Glennon while filming for Marriage Bootcamp Reality Stars: Family Edition to save her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Baier.

“Andrew worked in production on the show, and spent a lot of time with Amber,” a source told Radar. “He worked on all her confessional scenes. Andrew quickly developed feelings for Amber, and made the first move.”

Should she be worried? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.