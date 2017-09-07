Amber Portwood’s Man Struggled With Alcohol & Depression: ‘It Nearly Cost My Life!’

Amber Portwood has a lot in common with her new boyfriend when it comes to his past. Andrew Glennon exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that two restraining orders filed by his ex-girlfriends aren’t the only skeletons in his closet.

“I have been through so much pain in my life,” Glennon, 33, told Radar. “My father was diagnosed with prostate cancer while my mother was fighting breast cancer. I prepped myself to potentially lose both of my parents. My mother survived, but my father did not.”

Glennon revealed that the death of his father forced him to fall into a “tailspin.”

“Depression, drinking and throwing my heart through any open door,” he said. “It nearly cost my life.”

Glennon doesn’t plan on hiding anything else and is open to talking about his past.

“I am willing to share every experience I’ve had, good and bad, because I am not the only one with a past,” he said. “I would have addressed this openly on camera had I been given the opportunity.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Glennon was hit with a restraining order from his girlfriend of three years on October 30, 2013.

“In May, he showed up uninvited and after I asked him to leave he secretly let the air out of my tire till it was flat,” she wrote in the protective order. “On my birthday, [he] showed up at my work under a false name delivering flowers. Security at my work turned him away.”

She also claimed he “threw rocks at my window and smiled and laughed when he saw me look.”

Her request for a domestic violence restraining order was granted for a period of three years. It expired on October 30, 2016.

Glennon told Radar of the report, “These are out of context and there is so much more to these accusations.”

He was hit with a second restraining order on April 23, 2015 by a girlfriend he dated for only two months.

“Since breaking up with him, I have received hundreds of emails, phone calls, text messages and Facebook messages from him harassing me,” his second ex-girlfriend wrote. “He has shown up at my work, home and the bus stops I take to and from work as well.”

A temporary restraining order against Glennon was issued on May 14, 2015. The restraining order was dissolved and the case was dismissed on June 4, 2015 when neither appeared in court.

He told Radar, “I have three sisters and would never consider stalking nor harassing any women. In hindsight, I should have contested the first one (didn’t know about the second).”

Glennon admitted the restraining orders put a strain on his relationship with Portwood, 27.

“This is jeopardizing our relationship, which tears my heart,” Glennon told Radar. “She is still processing. Right now everything is up in the air.”

