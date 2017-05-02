Amber Portwood Blasts Enemy Farrah Abraham For Drug Use: ‘You Shouldn’t Do Cocaine!’

Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood’s explosive feud is only getting started! In yet another fight between the Teen Mom OG co-stars, Portwood accuses her enemy of cocaine use and excessive drinking.

The feud reignited when Abraham posted photos on Instagram of her and on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran flipping houses.

When Abraham, 25, was accused of copying Portwood and her fiancé Matt Baier, who also flip homes, she fired in the comments, “First off – we flip in San Fran, 2. I love everyone wealthy or not. B***h hate & watch & take notes so you can make $. Like Amber & Matt wish they could. We do it better then everyone & my friends on HGTV & all networks will agree 2 that – Enjoy!”

Portwood fired back, “Don’t comment on a real woman sweetheart! I gave you family bootcamp lol and I make money on my houses. I don’t lose money like your other house.”

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs, Debt & Secret Children: Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt Baier’s 11 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals

Portwood, 25, then accused her enemy of drug use.

“This is why you shouldn’t do cocaine and drink all the time okay honey,” she ripped. “You’re forgetting things like you know that guy you met online in NY? Keep it up and I will literally stop all this with one interview and text messages. Don’t play with a true Queen sweetheart. Try me!”

Portwood’s response was a long time coming, as Abraham trashed her in an interview with In Touch last month when asked about the wedding dress Portwood tried on in a Teen Mom OG trailer.

“I think her pink hair took away from the whole dress,” Abraham said. “I mean, it looks like cheap hooker…I mean, if you want to get married like that, it’s your choice.”

PHOTOS: Farrah Abraham & Beau Simon Safran Spotted Shopping After Adoption Announcement

As Radar reported, their fight turned physical at the Teen Mom OG reunion special. When Abraham said Portwood’s fiancé looks like a pedophile, Portwood stormed on stage and slapped her across the face.

Although Portwood admitted she would end her feud with Abraham if she apologized for her actions during a TMOG aftershow, Abraham is unable to forgive and forget.

“I don’t care to hype up a fight for the sake of the show and ratings,” she said. “I don’t need to talk s**t to feel better about myself. If I cut somebody out of my life they don’t need to be in my life anymore.”

Despite Portwood’s confession, Abraham’s cocaine use doesn’t come as a surprise to Radar readers. The mother of Sophia, 7, admitted to snorting the drug soon after her daughter’s birth.

PHOTOS: Teen Mom Porn Star Farrah Abraham’s Sex Book Seems True To Life

“I needed an escape,” she wrote in her 2012 memoir My Teenage Dream Ended of losing the father of her daughter, Derek Underwood, in a car accident when she was seven months pregnant. “I was partying too much; going out to just drink, mingle and escape the stress of my life.”

She continued, “I started crying about Derek to some guy I was kind of into, and everything I had been holding down for months came spewing out of my like vomit. The next morning I woke up looking and feeling like a mess, and my nose hurt from the coke.”

Do you think they’ll ever make up? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.