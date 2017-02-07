‘Unprofessional!’ Amber Portwood Accused Of Scamming Shoppers With Return Policy

Amber Portwood has been accused of scamming customers with her online clothing boutique Forever Haute. But a disgruntled customer exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com just how “unprofessional” Portwood and her customer service team has been!

“I made a purchase, but the clothes didn’t fit,” the customer exclusively told Radar. “I returned them, but it was a huge back and forth.”

The disgruntled customer, who made a purchase of $51.93 for two items, initially didn’t get a full refund because she had to pay a $5 per item restocking fee and $15 for shipping.

Although Portwood tweeted at the time that “nothing has ever been sent back” and “people saying that we have returned products are 100% lying,” Radar viewed the email exchange between the customer and support@beforeverhaute.com regarding the return.

When the customer asked to return two items on January 6 because they were too small, customer service responded on January 18, “We received a package from you today. We had not received a response from you after we responded to your initial complaint so we we’re not expecting it. We still need a response from you since we about your return. We need to know how you would like us to process your return.”

The customer responded, “Your return policy is very specific. It states, ‘After we receive your approved return items, we will initiate a refund to your credit card.’ You’ve acknowledged receipt of the items.”

Customer service then apologized for the delay and confusion regarding the return.

“We are making an exception and will issue a refund minus a $5 restocking fee per item. In the future, we will strictly adhere to our return policy as written in the ‘Our Policies” section,” the email read.

But the drama didn’t end there, as the shopper slammed customer service for tweeting her private information.

“The second I started tweeting, that’s when she started coming at me,” the customer told Radar. “She started threatening me with her lawyer because I’m defaming her character.”

The shopper emailed customer service, “Do you realize you’re a professional company representing a well known celebrity with hundreds of thousands of followers & you’re tweeting my private information? My account has been deleted due to your unprofessionalism and reckless disregard for my privacy.”

Customer service denied releasing her personal information and explained how they reached out over social media because she was not responding via email.

“We simply responded to you on social media since that is the only way you are choosing to reach out to us,” customer service wrote in the email. “We would like to handle this in email because we do not think it’s professional.”

This isn’t the only time Portwood has come under fire. Fans accused Portwood of purchasing a dress from the website Wish.com for $14 and reselling it for $82.99.

She responded at the time, “This isn’t true and is also illegal. If you keeping making these comments I’m taking legal action.”

Forever Haute did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

