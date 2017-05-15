Is Amber Heard Aiming For Boyfriend Elon Musk’s Wallet?

Amber Heard is aiming even higher after her brutal bust-up with Johnny Depp!

The “Pineapple Express” hottie is hitching her wagon to high-flying billionaire

and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — and his pals fear she might really be zeroing in on his massive bank account!

Insiders around Elon are worried Amber may have hit Johnny with abuse charges to score some dough —

and that he might be next up in her crosshairs.

“Nobody’s saying that Amber definitively set Johnny up — but they’re being protective of their pal,” one spy spilled.

In fact, Amber has reportedly pledged to donate her $7 million divorce settlement

to charities that help stop violence against women.