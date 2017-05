Alec Baldwin is hauling prominent art dealer Mary Boone into court,

claiming she tricked him into thinking he bought a coveted 1996 Ross Bleckner

painting called “Sea and Mirror,” but sold him a copy for $190,000.

Her lawyer counters by saying Baldwin is a sophisticated collector

who should have noticed the differences in the works. Really?

The defense is “you should have known better?”

Can’t that be used for any dispute?