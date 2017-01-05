‘She Belongs To Me!’ ‘Alaskan Bush’ Star Ami’s Sad Life Under ‘Controlling’ Billy

Billy and Ami Brown may seem very much in love on recent episodes of Alaskan Bush People. The mother of seven even told RadarOnline.com last year that she had “the most wonderful, caring, compassionate, considerate husband that any woman could be given.”

But their decades-long marriage has been filled with lies and deception, Ami’s mother Earlene Branson and brother Les tell RadarOnline.com in an exclusive video interview.

After revealing that Billy, now 64, snatched Ami, 53, away from her loved ones just months after their quickie marriage when she was just 15, the devastated family members claim the reality TV patriarch has been extremely possessive of his child bride.

“Billy started acting very controlling of Ami from the very beginning,” Les, 57, alleges, adding that his early visits with the couple raised red flags. “I realized that Ami never spoke, Billy did all the talking. She would just kind of sit there beside him smiling. I didn’t realize it then, but she wasn’t allowed to speak. She couldn’t speak without his permission!”

In another instance, the protective big brother asked Billy why Ami wasn’t in school as the much older groom had promised.

“How come Ami’s not in school? You told my mom you’d keep her in high school,” Les recalls questioning his brother-in-law. “He said, ‘That’s none of your mother’s business now.”

“He said, ‘She belongs to me!’” Earlene, 84, claims.

After Billy and Ami left her native Texas for Alaska without informing her family, Earlene and Les desperately tried to contact the nomadic star with letters and phone calls.

Over the years, they even called the police for a wellness check and hired a private detective.

After decades of silence, they last heard from Ami ten years ago when she sent a birthday card to her mother — and made a shocking promise.

“She said, ‘We’re going to come see you on Billy’s book signing tour, we’ll come down and see you,’” Les reveals. “We were very excited, thinking we were going to get to see her.”

But they believe the controlling patriarch shut down the highly-anticipated reunion.

“I found out later that they drove right by, and Billy wouldn’t let her stop and see any of us,” Les fumes. “We were absolutely heartbroken. We’re still waiting to see Ami. And we know it’s all because of Billy!”

On an episode of the family’s Discovery Channel reality show, Ami claimed she refuses to speak to her family because she grew up in an abusive home. Earlene and Les vehemently deny the accusations.

It has now been nearly 37 years since they have seen Ami.

For more bombshells from the interview, keep reading Radar.

