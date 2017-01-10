Mom’s Desperate Plea To ‘Alaskan Bush’ Star Ami: ‘I Want To See You Before I Die!’

Ami Brown’s estranged family has gone through hell and high water to see their loved one with no success. But the Alaskan Bush People star’s brother and elderly mother still haven’t given up hope for a joyful reunion.

After 37 years of letters, phone calls and even an ill-fated trip across the country to Alaska, Ami’s 84-year-old mother Earlene Branson has a heartbreaking message for her daughter in RadarOnline.com’s exclusive video interview.

“Right now I would say, ‘I love you very much. I have always loved you,'” Earlene tells Radar in her tearful plea. “I want to see you before I die!”

As Radar previously reported, reality TV patriarch Billy married Ami when she was just 15 (and he was 26), then promptly left her family in Texas for Alaska.

According to Earlene and Ami’s brother Les, the “controlling” father of seven, now 64, has forbidden his child bride, 53, from speaking with her family since 1979.

After losing her daughter to Billy, Earlene suffered from depression and eventually had a stroke in 2012, Les claims.

Now, Earlene finds solace in watching her grown daughter on her Discovery Channel series.

“She faithfully watches every episode,” Les insists.

Despite years of failed attempts, Les, 57, and Earlene still pray that they’ll see Ami again.

“I’m still very hopeful that Ami will get to see her mother before she dies,” he says. “I hope somehow fate will intervene. I’m never going to give up trying!”

