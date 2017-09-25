Rain Brown Reveals Horrifying Truth On Dying Mom Ami’s Cancer In Emotional Video

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown’s battle with stage four lung cancer is almost over, as the 54-year-old is done with chemotherapy treatments at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

And although Ami’s seven children have kept silent about their dying mom’s current condition, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Ami’s 15-year-old daughter, Rain Brown, refuses to be quiet any longer!

“I want you to get off your phone or computer and get up and hug someone you love and tell them you love them because you never know if one day they might be diagnosed with cancer,” the teenage beauty wrote to her fans on Instagram.

“You get up and you tell them how you feel be it a friend a lover or a family member every chance you get you tell them what they mean to you, and you make a change!”

Then, one day later, Rain seemed to address her dying mother directly in an emotional video message!

A person whom I hold very dear showed me this song a couple days ago, I hope you find what you are looking for and may God walk with you on your journey, and may you be reminded I am here to walk with you. forever love Rainy🖤 #love #song #movingon #stayhappy #staystong A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

“I hope you find what you are looking for and may God walk with you on your journey, and may you be reminded I am here to walk with you,” she wrote in the caption.

However, the reality star did not address what fans are dying to know – whether Discovery will renew Alaskan Bush People for season 8!

As previously reported, Ami said one month ago doctors gave her “less than three percent chance of survival.”

I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight,” Ami told People Magazine, in what could very well be her final interview.

