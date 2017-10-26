Alaskan Bush’ Mom Ami Brown Undergoing Second Round Of Chemo

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown, 54, has been battling late-stage lung cancer for several months, and RadarOnline.com has learned that she is now undergoing her second round of chemotherapy in hopes of beating the deadly disease.

Although Ami’s family, which consists of lifelong husband Billy Brown, 64, and seven children, has been silent about their mother’s condition, teen daughter Rain Brown, 14, has seemed to step in as the Brown clan’s unofficial spokesperson — keeping fans updated on her ailing mother’s condition.

“She is now going through her second round of chemo. Sadly, I can’t say how she is doing just yet, but we are all hopeful and faithful,” Rain wrote in an Instagram post this week, adding, “Thank you all so much for your support and love in this harsh time!”

As Radar previously reported, production for the upcoming season of Alaskan Bush People has been on an indefinite hold by Discovery, the network that produces the hit show.

While a few of the Brown children, including Noah, 25, and Joshua ‘Bam Bam, 32, are believed to be in the lower 48 states, the rest of Ami and Billy’s children are all holed up inside of a multi-million dollar home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In August, Ami told fans that doctors gave her a “less than three percent” chance of survival.

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight,” Ami told People Magazine.

