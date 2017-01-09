Bush Showdown! Brother Of Child Bride Ami Threatens To Kill ‘Scumbag’ Billy

Nearly four decades ago, Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown snatched his child bride Ami away from her family in Texas and took off to their adopted homeland up north.

Now, Ami’s mother and older brother claim they haven’t seen the carefree teen turned subservient reality TV wife in more than 37 years — but they’re not taking the epic snub silently.

In an exclusive video interview with RadarOnline.com, Les Branson reveals his clan’s devastation — and threatens revenge against Billy, 64.

“By not seeing Ami, we’ve been broken hearted for years,” claims the 57-year-old writer, with mother Earlene, 84, by his side. “We periodically would try to contact her, and it’s ripped our family apart.”

“We love Ami very much. She’s my little sister.”

Ami’s protective big brother then becomes filled with rage when he thinks of his sister’s husband, whom he has called “very controlling.”

“I get very angry,” he says. “I want to kill the mother f*****!”

“People think that after 38 years I’m supposed to kiss Billy’s a**, but Billy is a sorry son of a b****. He’s a scumbag!”

As Radar previously reported, Les and Earlene attempted to contact Ami via letters and phone calls before hiring a private investigator and alerting police to ensure she was okay.

Last summer, the elderly Earlene and a few relatives even traveled all the way to Alaska in a last ditch effort to see Ami before she dies. But the reality TV clan had left the state before they arrived.

Les says he immediately saw red flags in Billy’s whirlwind marriage to Ami, who was just 15 when they tied the knot in 1979. (Billy was 26 with two secret children from a previous marriage.)

“Billy started acting very controlling of Ami from the very beginning,” he said in another exclusive clip. “I realized that Ami never spoke, Billy did all the talking. She would just kind of sit there beside him smiling. I didn’t realize it then, but she wasn’t allowed to speak. She couldn’t speak without his permission!”

