Alan Thicke’s Son Carter Tells All On Actor’s Sudden Death: ‘It’s Pretty Rough’

Alan Thicke‘s youngest son Carter still can’t believe his father is gone, revealing new details of his untimely passing in a tell-all interview.

As Radar previously reported, the Growing Pains star died suddenly after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey in Los Angeles with Carter.

According to the manager at the hockey rink, Thicke was still conscious and talking as he was taken into the ambulance, even asking Carter to snap his photo. At the hospital, where son Robin rushed by his side, he passed away.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Carter recounted the traumatic moments leading up to his dad’s passing.

“It’s kind of one of those things, you don’t really know if it has set in yet,” the 19-year-old said about Thicke’s sudden death. “Driving home is kind of weird. You think you’re going to come into the drive and come into the house and he’s going to be there and he’s not. So I don’t think it’s something that’s necessarily set in in that way.”

“There’s always that kind of that hope that, ‘Oh, it’s a crappy dream, it’s gonna be fine,’ but yeah. . .I think that next day [after his death] was pretty rough for me. Definitely,” Carter continued, revealing that he managed to give his dad one last hug and an “I love you” before he was driven to the hospital.

“He was my go to for everything, any advice I needed. . .he was like the perfect dad,” said Carter. “Anything I ever needed, he was there for.”

Later, Carter revealed some of the best advice he received from his dad: “Don’t piss anyone off. That was his biggest lesson, because I can’t think of anyone who he pissed off, or had a bad relationship with in this town — which is very hard to do, as I’ve been learning, and as I’ve heard. . .I think his big thing was just to be nice to everyone, even if you hate the person, give ’em a fake smile and just be nice. ‘Make it work’ was one of the biggest things he would say for everything, whether it was me fighting with my mom or whatever, it was, ‘Make it work,’ always. And that was just something he did, and I think that’s why he had the great relationships and friendships that he’s had, and the respect he’s had.”

