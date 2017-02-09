Grammys RUINED For Adele! Singer Stranded Without Her Team

Adele is freaking out over the upcoming Grammy Awards on Sunday as a snow storm approaching the east coast has stranded her alone in Los Angeles without her team!

“Adele is panicked that her team with not make it out in time,” a source told Radar exclusively. “Some key players were scheduled to fly west tomorrow but have just been cancelled by the airline.”

“With so many cancellations it looks like the show will have to go on without them,” the insider added.

The 28-year-old is not alone, however. Big-wig divas Beyoncé and Lady Gaga are also concerned that they will be stranded without their respective entourages, a vital part of the singers’ performance set up.

The storm is scheduled to shut down New York airports on Thursday with upwards of 10 inches of snow.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will be at 8:00 PM on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

