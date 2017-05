Pop superstar Adele and rocker Damon Albarn are definitely on the outs.

The potty-mouthed songbird jammed with the Blur and Gorillaz leader

on material for her smash album 25, but nothing worked.

“I regret hanging out with him,” she says.

Now Damon has fired back, blasting her recent tunes as

“middle of the road” and labeling her as “very insecure.”

No surprise there.