Viewers Slam Adam Sandler After He Touches Claire Foy On Talk Show

Adam Sandler kept touching British actress Claire Foy on her knee during Friday night’s Graham Norton Show – and viewers slammed him as totally out of line!

It’s a new era in Hollywood in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and male stars are being blasted for inappropriate behavior with actresses.

So when Sandler, 51, rested his hand on Foy’s knee out of nowhere, fans cried foul, as the Daily Mail reported.

In fact, Foy, 33, appeared to be embarrassed and cringing during the incident.

But she also tried to pat away his hand — and clueless Sandler soon placed it back on her knee!

During the odd moment, Emma Thompson, who was also a guest on the show, gave Sandler the stink eye. Esteemed British actress Thompson, 58, has been outspoken about sexual harassment in Hollywood following the Weinstein bombshells.

Thompson has called the disgraced movie producer a “predator” and said his behavior was “endemic” in show business.

Sandler, who is married with two kids, didn’t seem to notice Foy’s discomfort as he told a story about his mother to the Norton Show audience while touching her.

Incredibly, he then also touched Thompson’s leg! The two are co-stars in the new Netflix film The Meyerwitz Stories.

Soon, viewers took to Twitter and other social media to blast Sandler’s behavior!

One viewer wrote of The Grown-Ups star, “Adam Sandler touching Claire Foy’s knee for no reason, she put his hand back, he then does it again, she looked rightly p***** off.”

Another tweeted, “Felt very uncomfortable watching Adam repeatedly put his unwanted hand on the knee of Claire Foy.”

Many wondered what Sandler was thinking in the current climate.

“With all that’s happening did I just see Claire Foy looking a little distressed at Adam Sandler’s hands all over her knee?” another viewer wrote on Twitter.

But a spokesman for Sandler described his actions as “a friendly gesture.” The funnyman made a similar gesture to Dustin Hoffman on Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show earlier this month.

As Radar has previously reported, a Sony hack revealed that studio chief Amy Pascal has once called Sandler an “a**hole” in a stunning email.

